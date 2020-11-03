Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Milos Raonic, 2014 Paris Masters finalist, breezes to 1st-round win in 63 minutes

CBC.ca Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday in first-round action at the Paris Masters. The 10th seed never faced break point and fired 18 aces in improving to 5-0 against his Slovenia opponent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Canada's Raonic defeats Herbert, advances to 3rd round of Paris Masters

 Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the third round of the Paris Masters with a 6-4, 6-4 win over French wild-card Pierre-Hughes Herbert on Wednesday.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this