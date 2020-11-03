Milos Raonic, 2014 Paris Masters finalist, breezes to 1st-round win in 63 minutes
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday in first-round action at the Paris Masters. The 10th seed never faced break point and fired 18 aces in improving to 5-0 against his Slovenia opponent.
