Football Association announces non-elite football in England to be suspended for duration of second coronavirus lockdown
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Grassroots football in England will be suspended during the country’s second national lockdown period, the Football Association has confirmed. The new restrictions will come into force from Thursday, November 5 until at least Wednesday, December 2. The FA said matches and training in steps three to six of the men’s national league system (NLS) and […]
From Thursday, nationwide restrictions come into force across England in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, this time round several things are different. Schools and universities will remain open, and professional sport will continue. Places of worship will allow private prayer...