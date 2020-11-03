Global  
 

Real Madrid v Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League blockbuster – kick-off time, TV channel and team news

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Spanish champions Real Madrid host Inter Milan in a Group B blockbuster in the Champions League tonight. Both sides are still looking for their first wins of this season’s competition. Zinedine Zidane’s Real have lost to Shakhtar Donetsk and drawn with Borussia Monchengladbach and pressure is building on the French boss. Inter, meanwhile, have played […]
