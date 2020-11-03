Harry Kane rejects accusations that he dived to win Spurs' penalty vs Brighton
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Harry Kane went down in the area after colliding with Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana, with the penalty awarded following a VAR review as Tottenham won 2-1
Harry Kane went down in the area after colliding with Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana, with the penalty awarded following a VAR review as Tottenham won 2-1
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this