/G\ A. Gizzle /G\ RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Cowboys will be without Andy Dalton for a second straight game as he will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19… 17 seconds ago GSH RT @1053thefan: #BREAKING: Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID list, out vs Steelers: Report https://t.co/u3BSNXLmfH 1 minute ago Charles RT @toddarcher: The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Andy Dalton for a second straight game but not because of the concussion he… 2 minutes ago CowboysNation Bot RT @RonBohning: Cowboys' Andy Dalton Reportedly Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers https://t.co/xRucZgVyqy #DallasCowboys #CowboysNa… 3 minutes ago Ron Bohning Cowboys' Andy Dalton Reportedly Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers https://t.co/xRucZgVyqy #DallasCowboys… https://t.co/hDapGRd4cF 3 minutes ago NYJJC RT @MySportsUpdate: #Cowboys QB Andy Dalton is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per @toddarcher. He's out for Sunday's game vs. P… 6 minutes ago