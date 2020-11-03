Purdue's Saturday game canceled as Wisconsin continues to deal with COVID-19 outbreak
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Wisconsin has canceled Saturday's home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Wisconsin has canceled Saturday's home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this