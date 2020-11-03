Global  
 

Purdue's Saturday game canceled as Wisconsin continues to deal with COVID-19 outbreak

FOX Sports Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Purdue's Saturday game canceled as Wisconsin continues to deal with COVID-19 outbreakWisconsin has canceled Saturday's home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Barry Alvarez discusses Badgers' second COVID-19 cancellation, wiping out Saturday's game against Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers' game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers has been canceled.

Two more members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the NFL to indefinitely postpone this weekend’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No. 11 Wisconsin won't play Saturday's game against Purdue due to COVID-19 cases

 No. 11 Wisconsin will miss its second consecutive game due to COVID-19 issues in the program. The Badgers were set to play Saturday against Purdue.
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Canceled Due to Badgers' 27 Active COVID-19 Cases

 Wisconsin announced its game Saturday against Purdue is canceled as the program continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The...
Boilermakers preparing for every possibility as they plan to face COVID-weakened Badgers squad

Boilermakers preparing for every possibility as they plan to face COVID-weakened Badgers squad Jeff Brohm and his Purdue coaching staff expect to face No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday — even if the COVID-19 outbreak in Madison put the game in limbo.
