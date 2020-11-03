Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melbourne Cup 2020: Jockey hit with record fine for whip scandal

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Melbourne Cup 2020: Jockey hit with record fine for whip scandalJockey Kerrin McEvoy has been fined a record $50,000 for excessive whipping on Melbourne Cup runner-up Tiger Moth.McEvoy started the day with high hopes of becoming the first jockey since 1979 to win a fourth Melbourne Cup with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Best Bites: Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts [Video]

Best Bites: Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts

It’s that time of the year when pumpkin everything is absolutely mandatory! We’re loving these Baked Pumpkin Donuts right now, and they’re just too easy to bake...no more pulling out the deep..

Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 00:59Published
Best Bites: Baked Mushroom Risotto [Video]

Best Bites: Baked Mushroom Risotto

This Baked Mushroom Risotto Is the Ultimate in Comfort Food!I just love a good risotto recipe. This Baked Mushroom Risotto is packed with delicious mushrooms, caramelized onions, and herbs galore!..

Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 01:08Published
Should Stanley Cup winner get an asterisk? Former goalie weighs in [Video]

Should Stanley Cup winner get an asterisk? Former goalie weighs in

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmons sits down with former NHL goalie and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes to discuss the level of play during the Stanley Cup Finals and whether or not the winner should have..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:50Published

Tweets about this

s_kafalaj

S.KHALED."MI VIDA LOCA" how about we fucking force humans to race and whip them 21 times! and one human dies of exhaustion! would we then s… https://t.co/NHr9ueQ8Qf 3 hours ago

yulee1616

BiebersFanOfFans RT @AnimalsAus: Fined for over-whipping, still walks away with $5000. But then what do you expect from an industry that allows the beating… 5 hours ago

JenWest81029554

Jen West RT @kimberleyoxley: Fined for over-whipping, still walks away with a cool $5K 👍 Also important to note: ALL whipping is 'over whipping', i… 9 hours ago