News24.com | Gladbach hammer Shakhtar, Atletico held in Champions League Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Alassane Plea scored a hat-trick as Borussia Moenchengladbach romped to a 6-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Lokomotiv Moscow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

