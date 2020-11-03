News24.com | Gladbach hammer Shakhtar, Atletico held in Champions League
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Alassane Plea scored a hat-trick as Borussia Moenchengladbach romped to a 6-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Lokomotiv Moscow.
