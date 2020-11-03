Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods predictions from model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory

CBS Sports Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Masters 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emotional Tiger Woods recalls his incredible 2019 Masters victory [Video]

Emotional Tiger Woods recalls his incredible 2019 Masters victory

Almost 600 days have passed since Tiger Woods won his 15th major title but thepassing of time has done little to suppress the emotion of that incredibleMasters triumph. “I’m still getting chills..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods predictions from advanced model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory

 SportsLine simulated the 2020 Masters 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard
Upworthy

2020 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods predictions from top model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory

 SportsLine simulated the 2020 Masters 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard
Upworthy