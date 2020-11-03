Global  
 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur tracking Orbelin Pineda

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Orbelin Pineda from Cruz Azul in the January transfer window, according to 90min. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Southampton, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also reported to be monitoring the 24-year-old winger. Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto and AS Monaco have scouted the Mexico […]
