Andre Ayew strike earns Swans a deserved point at Brentford Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ayew scored for the second game running as Swansea City claimed a point against Brentford in west London Ayew scored for the second game running as Swansea City claimed a point against Brentford in west London 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like