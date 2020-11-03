Global  
 

Hat-trick hero Plea enjoys assists first as Gladbach rout Shakhtar

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Alassane Plea hit a hat-trick but made Champions League history with an assist as Borussia Monchengladbach claimed their biggest European away win in 47 years against Shakhtar Donetsk. Plea netted half of Gladbach’s goals as they won 6-0 in Kiev against a Shakhtar team who had defeated Real Madrid and held Inter to lead Group […]
