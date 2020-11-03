Hat-trick hero Plea enjoys assists first as Gladbach rout Shakhtar Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Alassane Plea hit a hat-trick but made Champions League history with an assist as Borussia Monchengladbach claimed their biggest European away win in 47 years against Shakhtar Donetsk. Plea netted half of Gladbach’s goals as they won 6-0 in Kiev against a Shakhtar team who had defeated Real Madrid and held Inter to lead Group […] 👓 View full article

