Sergio Ramos scores 100th Real Madrid goal
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Sergio Ramos scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid during their Champions League game against Inter on Tuesday. Club captain Ramos reached the milestone by rising highest to connect with Toni Kroos’ corner and steer a header into the bottom-right corner in the 33rd minute at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. It was the centre-back’s […]
