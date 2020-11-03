Sergio Ramos scores 100th Real Madrid goal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown



Zinedine Zidane welcomes the return of captain Sergio Ramos for El Clasico and reacts defiantly to some reports saying that his job may be at stake. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources El Clasico: To beat oldest rivals is satisfying: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Real Madrid averted a crisis in the best way possible on Saturday by beating Barcelona 3-1 in the first empty Clasico, landing an early blow in La Liga's title...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



Gareth Bale scores winner as Spurs beat Brighton 2-1 Gareth Bale came off the bench to score his first goal in his second spell at Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho's men moved to second in the Premier League after a 2-1...

WorldNews 2 days ago





Tweets about this Kamil RT @brfootball: Sergio Ramos scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid 👑 https://t.co/v3YuDswsLY 4 seconds ago