Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp lauds teen defender Rhys Williams who has begun Champions League career with three successive clean sheets

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has heaped praised on Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, the teen defender who helped the Reds thrash Atalanta 5-0 on Tuesday. The Merseysiders have started their Champions League campaign in fine form, winning each of their first three matches to put one foot in the knockout rounds. Liverpool followed up a narrow 1-0 defeat […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test

Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test 01:42

 Liverpool boosted by return to training of Joel Matip and Naby Keita

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool

An in-depth match preview as Liverpool prepare to take on Atalanta in the UEFAChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Matip and Keita hand Liverpool fitness boost ahead of Atalanta test [Video]

Matip and Keita hand Liverpool fitness boost ahead of Atalanta test

Liverpool boosted by return to training of Matip and Keita

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published
Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham

Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

anewanonguy

Anewanonguy 🏴‍☠️ RT @BBCSport: FT Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool Hat-trick for Jota✅ All three forwards scored✅ Clean sheet✅ First win away against Italian opposit… 44 seconds ago

Footballnews090

Football News 24 ‘No system could have defended us tonight’: Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool forwards after Atalanta rout https://t.co/tncKePLKb8 2 minutes ago

SorunkeHassan

Sorunke Taiwo Hassan RT @LivEchoLFC: Jurgen Klopp believes no tactic could have stopped Liverpool against Atalanta. The boss has spoken👇 https://t.co/ztERbXhvml 4 minutes ago

_TheThirdEstate

Mykel ❤ RT @ptgorst: If Jurgen Klopp was able to see the easing of one problem over the past few days, there's another that's now giving him a much… 6 minutes ago

LFCsuper_reds

Liverpool Super Reds Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Deadly Diogo Jota hits his first hat-trick for Liverpool with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah also… https://t.co/gHN8IwiwZa 7 minutes ago

LFCNewsApp

LFC News Video: Jurgen Klopp can’t help but laugh after Andy Robertson’s wayward long shot for Liverpool vs Atalanta: https://t.co/dW0HaDsww1 8 minutes ago

LivEchoLFC

Liverpool FC News Jurgen Klopp believes no tactic could have stopped Liverpool against Atalanta. The boss has spoken👇 https://t.co/ztERbXhvml 9 minutes ago