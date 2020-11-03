Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp lauds teen defender Rhys Williams who has begun Champions League career with three successive clean sheets

Anewanonguy 🏴‍☠️ RT @BBCSport: FT Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool Hat-trick for Jota✅ All three forwards scored✅ Clean sheet✅ First win away against Italian opposit… 44 seconds ago Football News 24 ‘No system could have defended us tonight’: Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool forwards after Atalanta rout https://t.co/tncKePLKb8 2 minutes ago Sorunke Taiwo Hassan RT @LivEchoLFC: Jurgen Klopp believes no tactic could have stopped Liverpool against Atalanta. The boss has spoken👇 https://t.co/ztERbXhvml 4 minutes ago Mykel ❤ RT @ptgorst: If Jurgen Klopp was able to see the easing of one problem over the past few days, there's another that's now giving him a much… 6 minutes ago Liverpool Super Reds Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: Deadly Diogo Jota hits his first hat-trick for Liverpool with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah also… https://t.co/gHN8IwiwZa 7 minutes ago LFC News Video: Jurgen Klopp can’t help but laugh after Andy Robertson’s wayward long shot for Liverpool vs Atalanta: https://t.co/dW0HaDsww1 8 minutes ago Liverpool FC News Jurgen Klopp believes no tactic could have stopped Liverpool against Atalanta. The boss has spoken👇 https://t.co/ztERbXhvml 9 minutes ago