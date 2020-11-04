Women's T20 Challenge: Champions Supernovas look for high Velocity start
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with and also go up against stars from countries like England, South Africa, and the West Indies when the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge gets underway here today.
The four-match tournament will have three teams—defending champions Supernovas, last year's runners-up...
The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Velocity, Mithali Raj spoke about coming T20 Challenge amid...