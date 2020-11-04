Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women's T20 Challenge: Champions Supernovas look for high Velocity start

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with and also go up against stars from countries like England, South Africa, and the West Indies when the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge gets underway here today.

The four-match tournament will have three teams—defending champions Supernovas, last year's runners-up...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali

Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali 02:34

 The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Velocity, Mithali Raj spoke about coming T20 Challenge amid...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order [Video]

Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Women's T20: Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet excited to get back in action [Video]

Women's T20: Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet excited to get back in action

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra [Video]

Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra

Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Women’s T20 challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas eye third straight title

 The four-match tournament will have three teams — defending champions Supernovas, last year’s runners-up Velocity and Trailblazers.
Hindu

Women's T20 Challenge: Top 10 female superstars to watch out for

 The much-awaited Women’s T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian women cricketers join forces with the biggest names from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka,...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this