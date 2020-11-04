CAG nominee not amused by MCA Apex Council's functioning
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) nominee Uday Shinde on Tuesday warned the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of losing the sanctity of Apex Council meetings over the hush-hush manner in which they recently issued an appointment letter for the post of executive secretary.
MCA secretary (Sanjay Naik) and joint secretary...
