Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CAG nominee not amused by MCA Apex Council's functioning

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) nominee Uday Shinde on Tuesday warned the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of losing the sanctity of Apex Council meetings over the hush-hush manner in which they recently issued an appointment letter for the post of executive secretary.

MCA secretary (Sanjay Naik) and joint secretary...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this