CAG nominee not amused by MCA Apex Council's functioning Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) nominee Uday Shinde on Tuesday warned the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of losing the sanctity of Apex Council meetings over the hush-hush manner in which they recently issued an appointment letter for the post of executive secretary.



MCA secretary (Sanjay Naik) and joint secretary... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

