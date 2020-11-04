Global  
 

Ryan Giggs temporarily steps down as Wales manager after arrest

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Wales coach Ryan Giggs and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have "mutually agreed" that he will not take charge of upcoming internationals after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The 46-year-old former Manchester United star was later bailed. He has denied "all allegations of assault" and is...
 Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains why Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' international fixtures this month.

