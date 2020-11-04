News24.com | Australia's golden era swim coach Don Talbot dies age 87
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Long-time former Australia coach Don Talbot has died age 87, with the swimming world remembering him as a legend of the sport who oversaw his country's golden era in the pool.
Long-time former Australia coach Don Talbot has died age 87, with the swimming world remembering him as a legend of the sport who oversaw his country's golden era in the pool.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this