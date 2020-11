Zinedine Zidane has “no doubt” Sergio Ramos will stay on at Real Madrid after the long-serving defender reached another milestone figure with his 100th goal...

Ramos 100: Breaking down the Real Madrid captain´s century of goals He may be a defender, but Sergio Ramos racked up another incredible goalscoring feat as Real Madrid defeated Inter 3-2 in the Champions League. Club captain...

SoccerNews.com 8 hours ago