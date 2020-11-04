Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno tests positive for COVID-19, shares photo Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )





Owing to the positive report, the player is set to miss the club's upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace.





View this post on Instagram



Hi everyone Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19... Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus Owing to the positive report, the player is set to miss the club's upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace.View this post on InstagramHi everyone Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

