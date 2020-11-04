Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno tests positive for COVID-19, shares photo
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Owing to the positive report, the player is set to miss the club's upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19...
