CL: Gabriel Jesus return steers Manchester City towards last 16

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Gabriel Jesus marked his return from injury with a blistering strike to seal Manchester City's 3-0 win over Olympiakos as Pep Guardiola's men cruised towards a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. City have maximum points from their opening three games in Group C, thanks in large part to Ferran Torres' free-scoring form...