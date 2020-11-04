Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CL: Gabriel Jesus return steers Manchester City towards last 16

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Gabriel Jesus marked his return from injury with a blistering strike to seal Manchester City's 3-0 win over Olympiakos as Pep Guardiola's men cruised towards a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. City have maximum points from their opening three games in Group C, thanks in large part to Ferran Torres' free-scoring form...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview 01:12

 Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test [Video]

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp [Video]

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Manchester City beat Olympiacos to maintain perfect Champions League start

 Gabriel Jesus made a goalscoring return to action as Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent start in the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Olympiacos.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •News24BBC News

Gabriel Jesus sets sights on Liverpool after scoring return for Manchester City

 Gabriel Jesus has set his sights on Liverpool after making a goalscoring return to action for Manchester City.
Belfast Telegraph

Gabriel Jesus warns Liverpool how ‘focused’ Man City are for key title clash

 Gabriel Jesus has set his sights on Liverpool after making a goalscoring return to action for Manchester City.
Team Talk