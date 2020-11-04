David Beckham delivers poppies to Chelsea Pensioners as Manchester United and England legend backs The Sun’s campaign to save Poppy Appeal
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
David Beckham paid a special visit to the famous Chelsea Pensioners this week as the football icon threw his support behind The Sun’s campaign to save the Poppy Appeal. The Manchester United and England icon spent time dishing out poppies to veterans at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London ahead of Remembrance Sunday. The former […]
David Beckham paid a special visit to the famous Chelsea Pensioners this week as the football icon threw his support behind The Sun’s campaign to save the Poppy Appeal. The Manchester United and England icon spent time dishing out poppies to veterans at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London ahead of Remembrance Sunday. The former […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this