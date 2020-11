NFC North Preview Week 9: Bears Looking To End Losing Streak Against Titans



CBS Chicago sports anchor Matt Zahn breaks down Week 9 matchups in the NFC North. The banged-up Bears will try to get their offense going against the Titans. The Lions look to slow Dalvin Cook and the.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 02:04 Published 7 hours ago

Colin Cowherd makes his NFL Playoff picks as regular season hits halfway mark | THE HERD



We are halfway through the NFL season in Week 9, and Colin Cowherd is updating his playoff picks. Here where the top NFL teams land on his rankings, and who he thinks will ultimately win this year's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:45 Published 1 day ago