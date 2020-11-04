“We all know what kind of person he is and the player he was” – Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Diego Maradona (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final'



VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 2, 2020) (REAL MADRID TV POOL - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO) 1. REAL Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:22 Published 2 days ago Argentine football manager, Diego Maradona, self-isolates at home due to COVID-19 risk



Diego Maradona began self-isolating Tuesday after a person he works closely with showed symptoms of Covid-19. He will remain in quarantine until test results are known. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 6 days ago Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach



Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:13 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this