“We all know what kind of person he is and the player he was” – Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Diego Maradona (Video)
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane added a message of his own to the massive support sent to Diego Armando Maradona, with the Argentinian legend undergoing brain surgery on Tuesday. 🗣"We all know what kind of person he is and the player he was" Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sending Diego Maradona a get well […]
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane added a message of his own to the massive support sent to Diego Armando Maradona, with the Argentinian legend undergoing brain surgery on Tuesday. 🗣"We all know what kind of person he is and the player he was" Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sending Diego Maradona a get well […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this