“We all know what kind of person he is and the player he was” – Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Diego Maradona (Video)

Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane added a message of his own to the massive support sent to Diego Armando Maradona, with the Argentinian legend undergoing brain surgery on Tuesday. 🗣"We all know what kind of person he is and the player he was" Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sending Diego Maradona a get well […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Zidane sends Maradona get well message

Zidane sends Maradona get well message 00:22

 Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sends Diego Maradona a get well soon message after the Argentina legend underwent successful brain surgery.

