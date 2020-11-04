Ter Stegen set for Barcelona return after overcoming knee injury Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be set to make his first appearance of the season when Barcelona take on Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Ter Stegen underwent knee surgery in August, with Barca saying following the procedure that the 28-year-old was expected to be out until November. Neto has filled in during the Germany international’s absence, starting […] 👓 View full article

