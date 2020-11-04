Man Utd decide over Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly’s futures
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Manchester United will ‘stick with’ Harry Maguire but the same cannot be said for fellow defenders Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, which could see them target Kalidou Koulibaly this January
Manchester United will ‘stick with’ Harry Maguire but the same cannot be said for fellow defenders Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, which could see them target Kalidou Koulibaly this January
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources