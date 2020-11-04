Global  
 

Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTEDIt looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the undefeated Steelers. Reports are now saying the Cowboys may move to their 4th quarterback this year and start Cooper Rush from the practice squad after a rough start last week by rookie Ben DiNucci. And to top it off, they’re now double-digit home underdogs on Sunday for just the 2nd time in the Super Bowl era. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboys upcoming match against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
 It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the undefeated Steelers. Reports are now saying the Cowboys may move to their 4th quarterback this year...

