Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED 05:56 It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the undefeated Steelers. Reports are now saying the Cowboys may move to their 4th quarterback this year...