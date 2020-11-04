Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Penny for Roy Keane’s thoughts! Manchester United forget to defend as ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba sparks painful memories for Liverpool fans

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Well, that’s Roy Keane’s night ruined then. Wherever he is, the Manchester United legend must be frothing at the mouth having watched the goal his former side just conceded in the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men literally forgot to defend against Istanbul Basaksehir – and you can’t do that against Demba Ba. Just ask […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership 00:29

 Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stageat Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday amid a poor start to the Premier...

