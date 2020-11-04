Global  
 

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba punishes woeful Manchester United defence as Istanbul Basaksehir win their first ever Champions League game

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Istanbul Basaksehir capitalised on some lacklustre defending by Manchester United to secure a famous 2-1 Champions League victory. Just days after a chastening defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were once again the makers of their own downfall with an awful first half of football. Former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba […]
