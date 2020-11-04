Rafael Nadal wins 1,000th ATP Tour match with Paris Masters victory

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match



Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:22 Published on October 7, 2020 Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?



Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on September 26, 2020

Tweets about this