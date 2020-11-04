|
Rafael Nadal wins 1,000th ATP Tour match with Paris Masters victory
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal becomes the fourth player to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins with victory over fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters.
