Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rafael Nadal wins 1,000th ATP Tour match with Paris Masters victory

BBC Sport Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal becomes the fourth player to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins with victory over fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:22Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this