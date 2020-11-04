Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins Week 9 NFL game?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden supporters celebrate projected win



NBC News projected Joe Biden has enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States. In Kansas City, one major rally happened at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 21 hours ago Biden's projected win brings rallies, mixed reaction in KCMO



NBC News projected Joe Biden has enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States. In Kansas City, one major rally happened at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:12 Published 1 day ago Number of new COVID-19 cases climbs daily across KC area



Data collected by 41 Action News shows Kansas, Missouri, the United States and the seven-county Kansas City metropolitan area all set records for the most new COVID-19 infections in a week from October.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago