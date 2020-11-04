Furious Paul Scholes tears into ’embarrassing’ Man United defence as Demba Ba scores for Istanbul Basaksehir – ‘it’s like Under 10’s football’
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Paul Scholes lashed out at Manchester United’s defence after Demba Ba punished some lacklustre organisation on a historic night for Istanbul Basaksehir. The manner in which the well-drilled Turkish champions defended contrasted markedly with the schoolboy efforts that saw United punished by Ba in the 13th minute. Inexplicably poor awareness and organisation allowed the unmarked […]
