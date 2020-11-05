Global  
 

Bledisloe Cup rugby: Wallabies pick Reece Hodge at first-five for clash against All Blacks in Brisbane

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Bledisloe Cup rugby: Wallabies pick Reece Hodge at first-five for clash against All Blacks in BrisbaneThe Wallabies have made another bombshell selection for the final Bledisloe Cup test - handing the No 10 jersey to Reece Hodge, a position he's only played in at the highest level twice before.Hodge comes into the starting XV off...
