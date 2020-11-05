Robin Lod provides late score as Minnesota United salvages 2-2 draw vs. Chicago Fire
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Chicago Fire FC striker Robert Beric continued his hot streak scoring the opening goal of the match. His team held a 2-0 lead through 63 minutes until Jose Aja scored a goal to narrow the gap. Robin Lod tied the game, 2-2, in the 84th minute.
