Man United to rival Leicester in race for 21-year-old La Liga star – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Manchester United have joined Leicester City in the race to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to a report in England. Website 90Min is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the Villarreal forward to bolster their attacking options. The same article states that the Red Devils face a stiff battle […]
