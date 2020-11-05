Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Utd fans take to Twitter to demand 'Ole Out' after Istanbul Basaksehir loss

Daily Star Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Man Utd fans take to Twitter to demand 'Ole Out' after Istanbul Basaksehir lossOle Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure again as his Manchester United side were beaten by Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview 01:09

 Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League. Here are all the key statistics before the match on November4.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Demba Ba scores 'comical' goal, what now for Solskjaer?

 Demba Ba's goal in the win over Manchester United has been described as 'comical' and 'embarrassing' - so what now for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the...
BBC Sport

Solskjaer staying strong amid speculation over Man Utd future

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he would “stay strong” amid speculation about his future. Solskjaer is under pressure at Old Trafford...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this