Man Utd fans take to Twitter to demand 'Ole Out' after Istanbul Basaksehir loss
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure again as his Manchester United side were beaten by Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure again as his Manchester United side were beaten by Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this