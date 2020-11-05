Steve McManaman raves about Diogo Jota’s start at Liverpool FC

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Souness: Start Jota over Firmino



Former Liverpool midfielder and manager Graeme Souness thinks Jurgen Klopp should start Diogo Jota ahead of Roberto Firmino when the champions play former winners Manchester City in the Premier League.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:38 Published 22 hours ago Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham



Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago 'It's impossible to say no to joining Liverpool', says Jota



Diogo Jota speaks about completing his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:07 Published on September 20, 2020