Steve McManaman raves about Diogo Jota’s start at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Steve McManaman says Diogo Jota looks “incredibly dangerous” in a Liverpool FC shirt after his impressive start to his Anfield career. The Portugal international moved to Liverpool FC in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options. Jota scored in his last three games against […]
