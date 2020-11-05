Steve McManaman raves about Diogo Jota’s start at Liverpool FC
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Steve McManaman says Diogo Jota looks “incredibly dangerous” in a Liverpool FC shirt after his impressive start to his Anfield career. The Portugal international moved to Liverpool FC in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options. Jota scored in his last three games against […]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and...
Former Liverpool midfielder and manager Graeme Souness thinks Jurgen Klopp should start Diogo Jota ahead of Roberto Firmino when the champions play former winners Manchester City in the Premier League..
Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last..
