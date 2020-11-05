Peter Crouch: Why I’m worried for this Liverpool FC star Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Peter Crouch has admitted Diogo Jota’s clinical form makes him worried for Roberto Firmino’s position in the Liverpool FC team. The Brazilian forward has struggled to produce consistent goals over the past season or so to raise questions about his long-term position in Liverpool FC’s front three. The Reds were heavily linked with a move […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

