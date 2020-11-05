Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England squad announcement: Phil Foden returns after punishment for Iceland incident but no Mason Greenwood, while Harry Maguire and Reece James included despite suspensions

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad for the upcoming matches against Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland – but there is no place for Mason Greenwood. The young duo, who play for Manchester City and Manchester United respectively – were sent home from the Three Lions camp during their previous call-up after […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card [Video]

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Southgate praises 'excellent' England [Video]

Southgate praises 'excellent' England

England manager Gareth Southgate praised his side after the 1-0 defeat to Denmark, claiming they were "excellent" before Harry Maguire's sending off and suggesting the rest of the squad were..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:54Published
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate [Video]

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have beenleft out of his squad for upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark to“send a message”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Foden returns to England squad but no place for Greenwood

 Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad after being cut from the team in September for breaching coronavirus protocols. Manchester City midfielder...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph