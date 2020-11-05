England squad announcement: Phil Foden returns after punishment for Iceland incident but no Mason Greenwood, while Harry Maguire and Reece James included despite suspensions
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad for the upcoming matches against Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland – but there is no place for Mason Greenwood. The young duo, who play for Manchester City and Manchester United respectively – were sent home from the Three Lions camp during their previous call-up after […]
