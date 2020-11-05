Global  
 

Masters 2020: Rory McIlroy can come to Augusta 'under the radar' and complete career grand slam

BBC Sport Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Former double US Open winners Andy North and Curtis Strange believe Rory McIlroy can come in "under the radar" and complete a career grand slam at The Masters.
