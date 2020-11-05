Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gareth Southgate makes Jack Grealish claim after naming squad

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Three Lions boss has included Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings yet again while Southgate signalled Grealish out for praise after being asked to explain Mason Greenwood's omission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Southgate must have an issue with Grealish' [Video]

'Southgate must have an issue with Grealish'

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says Gareth Southgate should explain Jack Grealish's omission.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:48Published
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

John McGinn said he knew Jack Grealish was destined to be an England player

John McGinn said he knew Jack Grealish was destined to be an England player Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will be looking to make an impact on the international stage after being included in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.
Tamworth Herald