Gareth Southgate makes Jack Grealish claim after naming squad

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Southgate must have an issue with Grealish'



Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says Gareth Southgate should explain Jack Grealish's omission. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:48 Published on October 15, 2020 Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales



England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on October 9, 2020

Related news from verified sources John McGinn said he knew Jack Grealish was destined to be an England player Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will be looking to make an impact on the international stage after being included in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

Tamworth Herald 13 hours ago



