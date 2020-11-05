Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Sorry, it’s part of the job!’ – Throwback to UFC star Glover Teixeira’s bizarrely polite exchange mid-fight ahead of this weekend’s Thiago Santos clash

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Let’s put it this way, the UFC isn’t exactly known for manners. There’s little room for kind-heartedness in a sport which requires you to beat up your opponent. Usually, fighters accompany their physical onslaughts with tirades of verbal abuse, but it seems Glover Teixeira didn’t get the memo. During his victory over Anthony Smith in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like