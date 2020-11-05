|
|
Miami vs. NC State odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from model on 31-19 run
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated NC State vs. Miami on Friday 10,000 times.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Miami Offensive Lineman
College football returned Saturday with several programs making their season debuts – Miami (OH) however, wasn’t one of them. The MAC postponed the season and that forced two Redhawk standouts to..
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:05Published
Related news from verified sources
|