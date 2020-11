Dave Heller RT @fswisconsin: With multiple players out for both teams, Thursday night might get weird between the #Packers and 49ers. So, who’s gonna… 4 minutes ago

FOX Sports Wisconsin With multiple players out for both teams, Thursday night might get weird between the #Packers and 49ers. So, who’s… https://t.co/Ii8BUIqi8L 8 minutes ago

Paul Bretl The #Packers are looking to bounce back and so is our crew at Dairyland Express. Here are a few predictions for t… https://t.co/xK8xPP3kAi 2 hours ago

Dairyland Express Before the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers, we have a few predictions for how the game will unfol… https://t.co/d8R5SCh6x5 2 hours ago

NFL Spin Zone The #Packers were embarrassed twice by the 49ers last year. Can they exact revenge on Thursday Night Football? 5 b… https://t.co/9ZZ0z1MfsG 3 hours ago

Final Score Network Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers Predictions and Game Preview: https://t.co/nUAxcENxcV #GBvsSF x #MNF 11 hours ago

The Game Day NFL Injuries to Jimmy G and George Kittle make the Under look appetizing in the #49ers #TNF game against the #Packers,… https://t.co/INVpZ1UhJj 20 hours ago