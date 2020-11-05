News24.com | Kishan, Bumrah, De Kock power Mumbai to IPL final after drubbing Delhi
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Ishan Kishan's attacking 55 and four wickets by Jasprit Bumrah powered Mumbai Indians to their sixth Indian Premier League final with a 57-run win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday.
