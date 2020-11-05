Global  
 

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to book final berth

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to an emphatic 57-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and thus book a place in the final for a second successive year, though the losers have a lifeline.

DC will now play the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier...
