Rangers score twice in a minute as ex-Man City star Nicolas Otamendi receives RED CARD in Europa League match Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Rangers’ Europa League campaign is just going from strength to strength. But it’s unlikely they’ll be involved in a more crazy half of football this season, with Steven Gerrard’s men 2-1 up at Benfica. Things didn’t start well for Gers in Portugal though as they found themselves a goal behind inside the first minute with […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester



Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago Gerrard expects 'fascinating' Europa League tie



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his players will have to work 'ever so hard' to beat Standard Liege in Thursday's Europa League clash. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

