Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aston Villa dodged a £18.5m bullet, Jamie Carragher admitted "it's not great business" - opinion

Football FanCast Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Aston Villa dodged a major bullet in the transfer window by not signing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who ended up joining Sheffield United.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barkley deal 'great news' for Aston Villa [Video]

Barkley deal 'great news' for Aston Villa

The Good Morning Transfers team give their reaction to Aston Villa signing midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:50Published