Diego Maradona’s doctor ‘amazed’ by his recovery from brain surgery with Argentina legend keen to return home

Diego Maradona’s personal doctor has been ‘amazed’ by his recovery following brain surgery, but remains cautious about his long-term health. The Argentina legend, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport, was hospitalised on Monday with anaemia and dehydration. The former Napoli star was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma – […]