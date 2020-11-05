Global  
 

Diego Maradona’s doctor ‘amazed’ by his recovery from brain surgery with Argentina legend keen to return home

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona’s personal doctor has been ‘amazed’ by his recovery following brain surgery, but remains cautious about his long-term health. The Argentina legend, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport, was hospitalised on Monday with anaemia and dehydration. The former Napoli star was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma – […]
Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery

Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery 01:03

 Former soccer World Cup winner Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery in Argentina according to his personal surgeon. The 60-year-old was admitted this week to treat a blood clot on the brain. Adam Reed reports.

