Sead Kolasinac missing an open goal has to be seen to be believed but Arsenal win Europa League match

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
All footballers agree the game just isn’t the same without fans inside, but Sead Kolasinac would’ve felt differently for a fleeting moment during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Molde on Thursday night. The Gunners’ defender will have been thankful there wasn’t anyone inside the Emirates Stadium to see his woeful miss in the second half. He […]
